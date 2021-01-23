Advertisement

Perry County Schools offering in-person tutoring for elementary students

School officials say the sessions will be offered on the last two Saturdays of each month.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Educators with the Perry County School Board are giving elementary school students a chance to improve their educational skills on weekends.

Officials with the school board and various teachers throughout the county held tutoring sessions at East Perry and R.W. Combs Elementary Schools.

These are designed to allow students to catch up on homework as well as improve their skills in the classroom.

Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said that getting to see students in person as well as give them a sense of normalcy is exactly what they were aiming for.

“We’re going to do this with two groups the last two Saturdays of each month. It’s been a difficult year, to say the least since last March,” Jett said. “And we want to make sure we’re giving students every opportunity to get as much in-person instruction as they can to help them catch up on missed assignments and specific content and skills.”

Jett said that these sessions are not limited to students at East Perry and R.W. Combs but to all in that grade level throughout the county.

