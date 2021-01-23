Advertisement

Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more people become eligible

Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible
Lack of vaccines becoming an issue in Kentucky as more recipients become eligible(WAVE 3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of Kentuckians are waiting for the COVID vaccine, but the state’s message is that there are not enough doses available for everyone that is eligible right now.

Kelly Maxwell said her mother, Allie Goatley, is in remission after battling ovarian cancer at 72. Maxwell said their family feels fortunate Goatley was able to receive her vaccination Friday.

“There were days just going back and forth,” Maxwell said. “No one knew what the [vaccine] protocol was. She was just getting frustrated and anxious, just hopefully knowing she was getting it and soon.”

In Kentucky, the supply of vaccines is becoming an issue, especially since the state’s Phase 1B vaccine plan has expanded to educators and non-medical first responders.

Inside Broadbent Arena in Louisville, volunteers and health professionals are working hard to ensure vaccines are administered to those in need, but there isn’t enough vaccine supply to meet demand.

“There’s been a lot of pain and heartache,” Dr. Beth Hartlage with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said Friday. “We all have grown and changed in ways we never thought possible. Just keep holding on.”

Hartlage said that 6,000 educators, police officers, corrections officers, and others in the 70-plus age group received vaccinations Friday in Louisville.

Right now, only 17% of the doses allocated by the state are going to the Louisville health department, their directors said, which breaks down to about 10,000 doses a week. The hospital systems and the health department split the doses up to be administered to the public.

Hartlage said the health department will receive 5,000 additional doses on Monday, while 10,000 more doses will go the Louisville hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
Laurel County man missing since 2019 found safe
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases Friday, lowest number since the beginning of the month
Generic police lights
Update: One dead after Pike County crash Thursday
The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself

Latest News

Photo Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear's Facebook
‘We thank you’: Gov. Andy Beshear thanks teachers and other school staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 3,700 cases, positivity rate continues to drop
Detectives seized 7.10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 101 high concentration THC (marijuana)...
Bowling Green man arrested on drug charges after high-grade marijuana and THC gummies found
Cold night ahead, rain chances return Sunday