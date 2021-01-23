Knott Central outlasts Belfry at home, 55-50

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In a matchup of two teams with region title aspirations, Knott Central held on to beat Belfry, 55-50. The win moved the Lady Patriots to 5-2 on the year while dropping the Lady Pirates to 5-3.

The Lady Patriots travel to Harlan County on Saturday night to take on the Lady Black Bears. Belfry will wait until Monday to get back on the floor when they host Lawrence County.

