Advertisement

Knott Central outlasts Belfry at home, 55-50

By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In a matchup of two teams with region title aspirations, Knott Central held on to beat Belfry, 55-50. The win moved the Lady Patriots to 5-2 on the year while dropping the Lady Pirates to 5-3.

The Lady Patriots travel to Harlan County on Saturday night to take on the Lady Black Bears. Belfry will wait until Monday to get back on the floor when they host Lawrence County.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Generic police lights
Update: One dead after Pike County crash Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever
KPS Post 13
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Letcher County

Latest News

Lynn Camp boys basketball
Lynn Camp moves to 3-2, after win over Red Bird
South Laurel stays undefeated with win over Williamsburg
South Laurel rolls past Williamsburg, 78-41
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - January 22, 2021
Barbourville Whitley County boys basketball
Barbourville defeats Whitley County, 80-70