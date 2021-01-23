Advertisement

Governor Beshear reports more than 3,700 cases, positivity rate continues to drop

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday.

The Governor announced 3,795 new cases and 49 new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday.

At least 344,568 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,386.

41,633 people have recovered from the virus.

The positivity rate is at 10.56%.

As of Saturday, 115 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

