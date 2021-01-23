Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for Bell County man

Rufus Ernest Wolfe
Rufus Ernest Wolfe(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for 88-year-old Rufus Ernest Wolfe.

Wolfe went missing from the Shillalah Village of Bell County. He was last seen driving a blue 2019 Ford Ecosport.

He is believed to be driving in the director of Southern Pines, North Carolina and he could be in the area of Boiling Springs Lake, North Carolina.

Wolfe is a white male, 5′6″, 165 pounds, green eyes and gray hair with a fair complexion.

He is also possibly suffering from dementia.

Anyone with information on Wolfe’s whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-1313.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Generic police lights
Update: One dead after Pike County crash Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever
KPS Post 13
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Letcher County

Latest News

ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations 4 p.m.
ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations 4 p.m.
Gov. Beshear memorializes more than 3,000 Kentuckians killed by COVID-19 4 p.m.
Gov. Beshear memorializes more than 3,000 Kentuckians killed by COVID-19 4 p.m.
The Ivy Grey crew, joined by Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jordan...
From insurance to entrepreneur: Pandemic encourages Pike County woman to open dream side business
The David School is a tuition-free, private high school in Floyd County that relies on donors...
The David School will ‘keep on keeping on’: Donor sends $39K donation to Floyd County school