Advertisement

From insurance to entrepreneur: Pandemic encourages Pike County woman to open dream boutique

The Ivy Grey crew, joined by Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jordan...
The Ivy Grey crew, joined by Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jordan Gibson, celebrate the grand opening of the new Pikeville store.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Ivy Grey hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, officially opening the Cassidy Boulevard boutique.

The women’s clothing store, owned by Whitney Thomas, is a passion project that was pushed to the forefront when the pandemic impacted her career in insurance.

“This has always been a dream of mine. And with my career, of course, I never took the time to slow down and make this a reality,” Thomas said. “But, of course, we all experienced a lot of things last year that made us take the time to slow down.”

With new styles and sizes of clothing coming on a regular basis, Thomas said the store invites people to try something familiar or test out a new style.

“You can wear something simple and then one day you might be able to peacock,” she said. “We have stuff for every individual. Every style.”

She said starting Ivy Grey is about more than opening a store.

“The real dream is to always allow women in to help empower them to be confident,” Thomas said. “And I feel like clothing is a way to do that.”

The items in the store are also available online. The store, located on the backside of the complex next to Food City, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Generic police lights
Update: One dead after Pike County crash Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever
KPS Post 13
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Letcher County

Latest News

ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations 4 p.m.
ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations 4 p.m.
Gov. Beshear memorializes more than 3,000 Kentuckians killed by COVID-19 4 p.m.
Gov. Beshear memorializes more than 3,000 Kentuckians killed by COVID-19 4 p.m.
The David School is a tuition-free, private high school in Floyd County that relies on donors...
The David School will ‘keep on keeping on’: Donor sends $39K donation to Floyd County school
Master Sergeant Matthew Byrnes
UofL alumnus performs ‘Taps’ at presidential inauguration ceremony