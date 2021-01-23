From insurance to entrepreneur: Pandemic encourages Pike County woman to open dream boutique

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Ivy Grey hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, officially opening the Cassidy Boulevard boutique.

The women’s clothing store, owned by Whitney Thomas, is a passion project that was pushed to the forefront when the pandemic impacted her career in insurance.

“This has always been a dream of mine. And with my career, of course, I never took the time to slow down and make this a reality,” Thomas said. “But, of course, we all experienced a lot of things last year that made us take the time to slow down.”

With new styles and sizes of clothing coming on a regular basis, Thomas said the store invites people to try something familiar or test out a new style.

“You can wear something simple and then one day you might be able to peacock,” she said. “We have stuff for every individual. Every style.”

She said starting Ivy Grey is about more than opening a store.

“The real dream is to always allow women in to help empower them to be confident,” Thomas said. “And I feel like clothing is a way to do that.”

The items in the store are also available online. The store, located on the backside of the complex next to Food City, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.