Director of Lawrence County, Ky. Health Department apologizes for vaccine issue

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - People 70 and older who’d been expecting to have a chance to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Lawrence County found out Friday they’ll have to continue to wait.

The director of the Lawrence County, Kentucky Health Department issued an apology Friday for an apparent communication error that’s led to residents 70 and older not having a chance to sign up for vaccines they were told would be available.

Debbie Miller says she had promised there’d be a link to register online when they got COVID-19 vaccines for people in that age group.

In a Facebook post, she wrote she had planned to publish the link on Facebook for the 45 vaccines they had remaining after they finished administering vaccines for school employees. Miller said unfortunately, though, those appointments were already taken before she had the opportunity to publish the link.

She said she’s investigating how that happened, as she did not authorize any staff member to make appointments, but apparently that’s what happened.

Miller wrote, “I’m sorry this wasn’t completed in a more equitable fashion. All I can do now is apologize and promise you that moving forward we will do better.”

Miller did say the 45 people who got the vaccine were all 70 or older.

She says they’re hopeful they’ll get more doses of the vaccine in the not-too-distant future, but there’s no timetable on when that could be.

Miller wrote in her post that people in Lawrence County might be able to find a vaccine at medical centers in Ashland, Prestonsburg, or Pikeville.

