Cold night ahead, rain chances return Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you have weekend errands, try to get them done before Sunday evening.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those beautiful, clear conditions that we have been seeing all day. A few clouds may pass by in the sky, but with skies being so clear, we will cool down quickly tonight.

Tonight temperatures will drop below freezing, once again, and into those low to mid-20s! Make sure to bundle up as you head to bed.

Extended Forecast

Dry conditions persist for the morning on Sunday, but we will begin to see clouds increasing in the sky ahead of our next system. Scattered rain showers move through the region starting Sunday afternoon and continuing all the way through Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lows will stay warm and in the low 40s.

Monday features soggy weather and breezy conditions all day. Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday, but with all that cloud cover we will only cool down into the upper 40s for lows. Some models are showing 1-2″, so we could possibly see some minor flooding issues throughout the day Monday. Make sure to stay weather aware, and have that WYMT Weather App handy.

We may still see a few lingering chances Tuesday morning, but we look to be dry again by the afternoon with maybe a little bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-50s, and overnight lows will drop into the low 30s.

Dry conditions continue for the daytime hours Wednesday. We will see a nice mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the low 50s. Late Wednesday evening another system moves through possibly bringing us a rain/snow mix overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

As of now, it looks to move out pretty quickly, and the dry conditions return by Thursday afternoon. We look to continue the nice, dry, and sunny conditions for the end of our week on Friday.

