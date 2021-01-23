Bell County sweeps Middlesboro in 52nd District play

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both Bell County teams earned wins over Middlesboro on Friday night. The girls cruised past the Lady Jackets, 68-28, while the boys defeated the Yellow Jackets, 61-49.

Bell County’s girls (6-1) take the court again on Saturday against Barbourville. The boys team (2-5) travels to Perry Central on Saturday.

Middlesboro’s girls (2-6) are back in action on Monday night when they host Knox Central. The boys (2-4) hit the road Monday to take on Jackson County.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.