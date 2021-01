BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Barbourville Tigers bounced back from a loss to Corbin with an 80-70 win over Whitley County. The win puts the Tigers over .500 at 4-3. The Colonels drop to 3-2 on the season.

The Tigers travel to Bell County on Monday, while the Colonels travel to Lynn Camp on Saturday.

