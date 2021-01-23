Advertisement

4-star athlete Jeremiah Caldwell commits to Kentucky

He is the first commit in the 2022 class.
Jeremiah Caldwell commits to UK.
Jeremiah Caldwell commits to UK.(247Sports)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four-star athlete Jeremiah Caldwell has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

He is the first commit in the 2022 class.

The standout from Belleville, Michigan was offered by Steve Clinkscale and he chose the Wildcats over Iowa State, Toledo and Central Michigan.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he’s ranked as the No. 317 player nationally and No. 48 athlete.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
Laurel County man missing since 2019 found safe
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases Friday, lowest number since the beginning of the month
Generic police lights
Update: One dead after Pike County crash Thursday
The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself

Latest News

Pineville names Jason Chappell as new head football coach
Lynn Camp boys basketball
Lynn Camp moves to 3-2, after win over Red Bird
South Laurel stays undefeated with win over Williamsburg
South Laurel rolls past Williamsburg, 78-41
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - January 22, 2021