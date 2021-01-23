Advertisement

105-year-old Bowling Green woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local woman who has lived through two pandemics and major world wars just received her COVID-19 vaccine.

Kathryn Gilbert of Bowling Green is 105 years old and received the first dose of the vaccine at Med Center Health Friday.

Her daughter, Glenda White, who is also her caregiver, said they’ve been very careful during this pandemic and are feeling a bit more relieved now.

“I’m just glad I’ve kept her in as much as possible. She hadn’t been out except she broke her hip and had to go the hospital. But other than that she’s back home and I’ve kept her safe. And I don’t let her go out and not watch who comes in the house,” said White.

She celebrated her 105th birthday back in August.

“I think it’s awesome. I mean, I’m glad she could make it because I didn’t know how she would get here. I didn’t think they were going to come to the house. So I made an appointment and we got in and so I’m glad we did.”

Gilbert will go back for her second dose in several weeks.

