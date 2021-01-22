Advertisement

Wise County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in stabbing

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Wise County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of someone being stabbing in the East Stone Gap area. Once deputies arrived, they found a man with multiple injuries after being assaulted with a weapon. The man was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Correl “Iraq” Baker, 30, of Knoxville, Tennessee for malicious wounding and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 328-3756.

