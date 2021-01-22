Weekend forecast features sunshine and some clouds

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will see those mostly clear skies tonight which will allow for those temperatures to drop into the low to mid-20s!

The Weekend

We will see lots of sunshine especially for the first half of your weekend! We will start off your Saturday on the cold side and with some widespread frost. Highs will warm up into the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will see clear skies throughout the day and night. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s.

Clouds increase a little bit overnight Saturday into Sunday. We will start to see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs getting closer to 50! Clouds and showers return later Sunday night with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

Our next system arrives late Sunday night into Monday bringing us soggy weather and windy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Monday with soggy conditions throughout the day. Some models are showing 1-2″ but others are showing close to 3″ in a short period of time. We could possibly see some flooding issues throughout the day Monday so stay weather aware.

Showers will move out of here by Tuesday morning with maybe a little bit of sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower 50s early with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

We will start out Wednesday with a mixture of sun and clouds but another system could possibly bring us a rain/snow mix late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Next week looks busy weather-wise so keep that WYMT Weather App handy!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.