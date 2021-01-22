Advertisement

UK pleased with Kroger Field vaccine clinic so far

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has already administered more than 20,000 vaccines in the past month. Just this week, several thousand people were vaccinated at the Kroger Field clinic.

Healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, and people 70 or older are all able to schedule appointments right now. University spokesperson Jay Blanton says people are eager to get the vaccine, and that’s exactly what’s creating a problem.

When people book appointments, they’re given access codes. Blanton says people have shared those codes, and people without appointments are showing up, hoping to get vaccinated. He says there’s a thorough verification process, so none of these people were actually given vaccines, but it does become a hassle for people working at the clinic.

While this is just one issue, Blanton says they’ve learned a lot in the first few days and they’ll be making changes in order to make the clinic as efficient as possible.

“The goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible over the next few months and to vaccinate as much as of our campus as possible too. It’s the largest employer in the community so that’s important. We’re following the state’s guidance on how to do that but we’re looking continually at ways to improve that process and improve our speed and efficiency of getting people through,” Blanton said.

Right now, UK is focused on groups 1A and 1B. They’ll move forward to new phases based on the state’s guidance.

You can request a vaccine online here.

