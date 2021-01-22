Sunny and dry weekend ahead, big rainmaker on the way early next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another long weather week is almost over. Enjoy the next couple of days, because our pattern gets active again soon enough.

Today and Tonight

It will likely be a foggy start to Friday for some across the region. Sun and clouds is the name of the game today with more clouds possible early. Highs should climb into the mid-40s this afternoon.

Tonight look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the low to mid-20s.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks beautiful but will be a bit chilly. The sunshine will take us to close to 40, but most locations will probably stay in the upper 30s for highs. Clouds will slowly increase Saturday night and we’ll drop into the mid to upper 20s for lows.

Sunday starts with a mix of sun and clouds before those clouds take over ahead of our next system moving in Sunday night. Highs will soar to close to 50, thanks to warm air moving in ahead of the cold front. Rain chances will start later in the evening and linger through the overnight hours as we drop into the low 40s.

Extended Forecast

I’m growing a little concerned about Monday when it comes to possible flooding. Right now, we are well below average for rainfall for the month of January and I think we could handle up to 2″ of rain without major issues. Some models are trying to show more than that, in some cases, double that or more. We’ll continue to monitor this weekend, but be ready to stay weather aware early next week. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 50s on Monday, even with heavy rain coming through in waves all day.

As the cold front passes through, temperatures will start to drop. Our high Tuesday looks to be at midnight and drop throughout the day. The good news is outside of some scattered chances early, I think we dry out during the daytime hours.

We’re keeping an eye on another possible system that could bring more rain and snow Wednesday night into Thursday. We’ll keep you posted on that one as we get closer.

