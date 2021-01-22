Advertisement

Police: Bell County man attacks officer after violating conditions of his release

Cody Hoskins
Cody Hoskins(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNDALE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday the Bell County Sheriff’s Office received several calls that a man was violating conditions of his release and police believed he had a weapon on him.

23-year-old Cody Hoskins had been released after being arrested earlier on a strangulation charge

After arriving at Ferndale Apartments where Hoskins was found inside a car, a deputy asked him to step out of the vehicle with his hands on his head.

According to the report, when a sergeant attempted to place handcuffs on Hoskins and he pulled away.

During the altercation, the sergeant was able to get him to the ground, but Hoskins attacked and punched the sergeant in the face more than 20 times.

The sergeant attempted to tased Hoskins, but it was futile due to the thickness of Hoskins cloths.

After Hoskins stole a knife from the officers’ deputy belt, the officer disengaged.

Once the fighting stopped Hoskins dropped the knife and fled.

Two people nearby were able to stop him and he was then arrested.

Hoskins was taken to the Bell County Detention Center with a handful of charges including violation of conditions of release, resisting arrest, 2nd-degree disorderly conduct, 3rd-degree assault on a police officer, disarming a peace officer, and fleeing or evading police.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Generic police lights
Update: One dead after Pike County crash Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever
KPS Post 13
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Letcher County

Latest News

Baptist Health Corbin
How encouraging messages and a new Radiation Oncology Center in Corbin will help cancer patients
(Pixabay)
Weekend forecast features sunshine and some clouds
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear memorializes more than 3,000 Kentuckians killed by COVID-19
ARH Covid Vaccine
ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations