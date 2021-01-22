Police: Bell County man attacks officer after violating conditions of his release

FERNDALE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday the Bell County Sheriff’s Office received several calls that a man was violating conditions of his release and police believed he had a weapon on him.

23-year-old Cody Hoskins had been released after being arrested earlier on a strangulation charge

After arriving at Ferndale Apartments where Hoskins was found inside a car, a deputy asked him to step out of the vehicle with his hands on his head.

According to the report, when a sergeant attempted to place handcuffs on Hoskins and he pulled away.

During the altercation, the sergeant was able to get him to the ground, but Hoskins attacked and punched the sergeant in the face more than 20 times.

The sergeant attempted to tased Hoskins, but it was futile due to the thickness of Hoskins cloths.

After Hoskins stole a knife from the officers’ deputy belt, the officer disengaged.

Once the fighting stopped Hoskins dropped the knife and fled.

Two people nearby were able to stop him and he was then arrested.

Hoskins was taken to the Bell County Detention Center with a handful of charges including violation of conditions of release, resisting arrest, 2nd-degree disorderly conduct, 3rd-degree assault on a police officer, disarming a peace officer, and fleeing or evading police.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.