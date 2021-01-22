Advertisement

New library service provides free reading to children on the phone, 24 hours a day in Louisville

Tele-tales is a free service of the Louisville Free Public Library that takes your children on a reading journey even when you can't. (Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)(Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE News
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – At any time of the day you can give your children the opportunity to read for free, even if you’re too busy to do it yourself. The Louisville Free Public Library has a new service called Tele-tales, which only requires a phone.

Recorded stories, poems, jokes, and more not in your hands but up to your ear. The Louisville Free Public Library’s Tele-tales service takes your children on a reading journey even when you can’t.

Kate Schiavi is a working mom. She balances two sons and works as the youth services manager at the Louisville Free Public Library. Schiavi said she was trying to think of ways to reach the community since the library isn’t fully open yet. She found that reach with a ring of a phone. Children and parents can call in 24 hours a day to listen. In addition to stories, you can also dial in for jokes, fun facts, and the first chapter of books.

“Listening to a story too is something that gets lost a lot in the day to day,” Schiavi said. “Having the opportunity to have someone read to you even if your grown-up isn’t available right now is a great way to have an opportunity to engage with books.”

Schiavi said everyone is on the go whether in a car or working from home while trying to teach your kids. She knows firsthand reading doesn’t have to get lost in the balancing act. Friday morning while getting ready, her nine-year-old son Louis Stifler listened to his first Tele-tales book. It got his stamp of approval not just for himself but for other children.

“I know that people that don’t have books can read them,” Stifler said.

Materials on the call will change every week. There will also be future options to have local celebrities read to you. To listen to Tele-tales, you can call 502-916-9909.

