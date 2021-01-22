Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and four deaths on Friday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported three deaths bringing the death toll to 57. The county also reported 27 new cases bringing the total to 2,071.

The Laurel County Health Department reported one death bringing the county’s death toll to 28. The county also reported 62 new cases bringing the county’s total to more than 5,000. The county now how 5,058 total cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 2,349 with 159 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported six new cases bringing the total to 863. There are four new cases in Lee County bringing the total to 1,113. Letcher County reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 1,400. Owsley County has one new case bringing the total to 362. Perry County has 12 new cases bringing the total to 1,869. There is one new case in Wolfe County bringing the total to 364.

The Knox County Health Department reported 37 new cases with 10 of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,526 with 166 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 37 new cases bringing the total to 2,865 with 237 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,027 with 84 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported five new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,743 with 508 of those active. Jackson County has one new case bringing the total to 665 with 152 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are three new cases bringing the total to 663 with 71 of those active.

