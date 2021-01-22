Laurel County man charged with child sexual exploitation

KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested Thursday, and charged with child sexual exploitation offenses.

The Kentucky State Police arrested Kody Lee Mullins, 19, as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch started the investigation into Mullins when they found him directing a young person to send him sexually explicit images of herself online.

Police obtained a search warrant for a house in Keavy and searched it on Thursday. They took equipment used in the commission of the crime and it was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Mullins is charged with three counts of possessing matter portraying the sexual performance of a minor, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Mullins is also charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

