Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launches search warrant task force

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launched the Search Warrant Task Force.

According to a tweet from Daniel Cameron, the task force was launched to examine the process of securing, reviewing, and executing search warrants in Kentucky.

Cameron also says this helps convene a group to develop practices for the safe execution of search warrants in the commonwealth.

Cameron also assembled a group representing every aspect of the search warrant process.

The goal is to establish Kentucky as a national model for how search warrants should be pursued and executed.

