Judge Executive: Harlan County cases decreasing, continue to follow health guidelines
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County has seen record COVID-19 numbers throughout December and January. On Thursday, the health department reported 30 COVID-19 cases, five December COVID-19 related deaths and seven January deaths.
On Friday, the health department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths bringing the county’s death toll to 57.
Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said the post-holiday surge is starting to taper off, leaving the county with fewer cases. Judge Mosley also provided good news in regards to nursing homes.
[The] “long-term care facility population numbers on the COVID cases have declined,” said Mosley. “Fortunately now those facilities, one of them has already received both doses of the vaccine, and the other two have received their first doses of the vaccine.”
