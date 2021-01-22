Internships available in Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Great Smoky Mountains is a place where nature can be your classroom, and summer internships are now available.

Will Kuhn with Discover Life in America spends many days looking at life in the national park and this summer he’s looking for help. DLIA is one of the nonprofits that work with the park, their goal is on research.

“Not only do they get to learn the likings of a non-profit here, but they get to work in Great Smoky Mountains National Park which is just really, really neat,” said Kuhn. “We usually get to do at least one really good backpacking trip, a bunch of day hikes to get to some of the harder to reach places in the park that are less studied.”

From what’s in the water or on the land, it’s a hands-on experience for summer interns who are interested in biology in one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world.

There are nearly 20,000 different species of plants and animals including a summer phenomenon where people from all over the world come to see the synchronous firefly.

“They get an up close and personal experience. They go out with me and we explore, you know look for firefly larvae and other individuals,” he added. “There’s field experience hands-on and then there’s like pinning insects and learning the difference between a butterfly and a moth.”

The internship is 12 weeks of those hands-on experiences that includes housing and money for expenses.

Those applications are due by January 31 so you just a week to get that turned in if you are interested.

Go here for the internship applications.

