How encouraging messages and a new Radiation Oncology Center in Corbin will help cancer patients

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - In January, Baptist Health Corbin invited some patients, staff and physicians to write messages on the almost completed walls of its new Radiation Oncology Center.

After more than a decade, Baptist Health Corbin medical staff can finally say there will now be a new addition to its oncology services for cancer patients.

“The radiation oncology is going to be a whole new service line, a whole new way of treating patients for us. So, it’s an expansion on our current oncology services,” said Vice President of Planning and Operations at Baptist Health Corbin Mark Steely.

Six years in the making, the new Radiation Oncology Center will provide patients with radiation treatment closer to home.

“Right now we have to transfer these patients to Lexington or to a facility that we are able to treat patients as an in-patient. Now we are able to keep that for the most part, in house to be able to treat patients, here locally,” said Hematologist Oncologist at Baptist Health Corbin Dr. Swati Yalamanchi.

In honor of providing care to patients undergoing cancer treatments, hospital staff hosted a dedication ceremony where those affected could leave words of encouragement to the almost completed addition.

“We wanted to take a minute to stop between all the still going up concrete and everything going on and just take a minute to really reflect on why we are doing this. It’s for the patients and making sure we are providing the treatment of patients,” said Steely.

Those messages being a symbol of hope and not breaking the human spirit.

“So what I wrote is the human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it. This is a quote by CC Scott. Cancer diagnosis can be incredibly devastating and heartbreaking to a patient and their families, so I wanted to write something inspirational and encouraging to our patients,” said Dr. Yalamanchi.

Construction of the center is expected to be completed in April, with the first patients being able to be treated in May. The new addition will also help families in the mountains lessen their medical commute by two hours.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.