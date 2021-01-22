Advertisement

Half-pints of chocolate milk being recalled over concerns they contain sanitizer

Nearly 240,000 units of chocolate milk are impacted by the recall.
Nearly 240,000 units of chocolate milk are impacted by the recall.(Hiland Dairy)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - Hiland Dairy announced a recall on nearly 240,000 of its half-pints of chocolate milk over concerns the product could contain food-grade sanitizers.

According to the company, the recall is issued on one-half pint containers 1 percent low-fat chocolate milk. The products were produced at Hilland Dairy’s Oklahoma facility.

The recalled products ate labeled with a UPC code 72060-00156-3 with a sell-by date of Jan. 27, 2021, and plant code 4025. For more information on the recalled product click here.

The company said it quickly began testing products and issuing a recall as soon as they learned of the potential hazard.

“Protocols were not followed at the Norman, OK, facility resulting in a small amount of one product being incorrectly filled,” the company said.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, food-grade sanitizers could cause illness if consumed. FDA officials said there are currently no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions connected to the recall.

The FDA is investigating the matter alongside the company.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
Generic police lights
Pike County road reopens to one lane after crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Joshua May and Jillian Merritt
Sheriff | Major drug dealer arrested

Latest News

Horses make their way back to the barn after an early morning workout at Churchill Downs...
Less than 100 days until the Kentucky Derby?
Laurie Buchwald Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Former city councilwoman announces Democratic bid for Virginia’s 38th Senate District seat
TN lawmakers discuss strengthening literacy standards as third-graders struggle with reading
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Sunny and dry weekend ahead, big rainmaker on the way early next week
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announces a new project to expand broadband internet (AP)
Kentucky launches free Statewide speed test to give Kentuckians better internet access