Green Alert issued for missing man in Laurel County
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing man.
54-year-old Willis Benway was last seen off Locust Grove Road on January 16th.
The sheriff’s department upgraded this case to a Green Alert due to Benway being a former veteran with related health problems.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.
