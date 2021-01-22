Advertisement

Green Alert issued for missing man in Laurel County

54-year-old Willis Benway was last seen off Locust Grove Road.
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing man.

54-year-old Willis Benway was last seen off Locust Grove Road on January 16th.

The sheriff’s department upgraded this case to a Green Alert due to Benway being a former veteran with related health problems.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

