Green Alert issued for missing man in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing man.

54-year-old Willis Benway was last seen off Locust Grove Road on January 16th.

The sheriff’s department upgraded this case to a Green Alert due to Benway being a former veteran with related health problems.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

