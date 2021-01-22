Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 cases Friday, lowest number since the beginning of the month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday Governor Andy Beshear announced the lowest number of new cases in more than two weeks.

The Governor announced 2,756 new cases and 36 new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 340,779 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,337.

41,562 people have recovered from the virus.

3,875,326 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is at 10.80%. This is the lowest rate since January 2nd.

“Folks, there’s a pretty simple reason why I think our cases are declining, and that’s that I see you all doing the hard work,” said Gov. Beshear. “I see people wearing masks now more than ever and engaging in social distancing when they can. Keep it up. We are going to beat this virus in 2021. We’ve just got to protect everyone until we get there.”

01.22.2021 COVID-19 Update (WYMT)

As of Thursday, 116 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

