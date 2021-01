FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear, along with First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, and others held a ceremony Friday afternoon in Frankfort memorializing the more than 3,000 Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

You can watch the ceremony here:

WATCH: Gov. Beshear to Memorialize the More Than 3,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID-19 Posted by WYMT on Friday, January 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.