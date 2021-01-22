Advertisement

Get paid to eat candy! Company looks to hire taste testers

FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."
FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MISSISSIGAUGA, Ontario (CNN) - How would you like to have a job where you get paid to eat candy?

The company Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists;” which is just a fancy title for someone who’ll get paid to taste test thousands of confectionary products.

The “candyologists” will help the company pick which products will be part of the inaugural Candy Funhouse-branded candy line.

The position pays $30 per hour and is available for full-timers, part-timers or on a permanent contract basis.

Those interested in applying can do so until Feb.15.

