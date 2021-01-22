Advertisement

Former Williamsburg Mayor Bill Nighbert dies

(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 69-year-old Charles William “Bill” Nighbert died Thursday.

Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church of Williamsburg. He had various jobs in city and county government before being elected Mayor of Williamsburg.

While he was a mayor, he served as President of the Kentucky League of Cities. He was appointed by Governor Ernie Fletcher as the Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Local Government and Secretary of the Transportation Cabinet.

Sen. Mitch McConnell released a statement Friday about Bill’s death:

Bill Nighbert put his kind heart and thoughtful nature into decades of public service. Even as Mayor of Williamsburg, no job was too small for Bill to pitch in and help his neighbors. He was instrumental in helping connect communities across our Commonwealth and paved the way for others to do the same.

Bill’s greatest achievement was the love he shared with Susan and their family. Elaine and I send our sincere condolences to them and all who counted Bill as a friend.

His funeral will be at Immanuel Baptist Church, Tates Creek Campus on Thursday, January 28th at 5:30 p.m.

