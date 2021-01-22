Advertisement

Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.

The airbags were made by the same company whose airbags have been linked to at least 18 deaths in the United States.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rejected Ford’s argument that this version of the airbags didn’t need to be replaced.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

Another version of the airbag had an inflator defect that caused a number of the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

Even though the airbags used by Ford are different, they’re still like a version in the previous recalls and safety regulators said they still pose a risk.

Ford says it still believes the airbags are safe, but will respect the NHTSA’s decision and issue a recall.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is included in the recall.

Ford will replace the airbags, and vehicle owners will not be charged.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Generic police lights
Update: One dead after Pike County crash Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever
KPS Post 13
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Letcher County

Latest News

ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations 4 p.m.
ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations 4 p.m.
Gov. Beshear memorializes more than 3,000 Kentuckians killed by COVID-19 4 p.m.
Gov. Beshear memorializes more than 3,000 Kentuckians killed by COVID-19 4 p.m.
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Master Sergeant Matthew Byrnes
UofL alumnus performs ‘Taps’ at presidential inauguration ceremony
Honey Bee Nutrition hosts grand opening.
Honey Bee Nutrition celebrates Prestonsburg grand opening