Deputies: Laurel County man arrested for assault after shaking baby

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man was arrested on assault charges Thursday.

Deputies were sent to Monhollen Drive after a call about an unresponsive three-month-year-old.

Deputy Allen Turner revived the baby through CPR and it was transported to Baptist Healthcare and then transported to UK Medical Center in Lexington for further treatment. Lexington doctors say the baby suffered a brain bleed.

The father, 27-year-old Christopher Caldwell, admitted to deputies that he shook the baby in order to stop it from crying.

Caldwell was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with first-degree assault.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.