Advertisement

Bob Evans recalls about 4,200 pounds of pork sausage product

Generic recall graphic.
Generic recall graphic.(FDA/Twitter)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) – Bob Evans has recalled about 4,200 pounds of pork sausage that could be contaminated with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The USDA says the sausage was produced Dec. 17 and can be identified as follows:

  • 1-lb. packaging containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” represented on the label.

Ohio is among states where the product was shipped to retail locations, along with Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to the USDA, the issue was discovered after Bob Evans notified federal officials they had received some consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in the product.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
Generic police lights
Pike County road reopens to one lane after crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Joshua May and Jillian Merritt
Sheriff | Major drug dealer arrested

Latest News

Horses make their way back to the barn after an early morning workout at Churchill Downs...
Less than 100 days until the Kentucky Derby?
Laurie Buchwald Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Former city councilwoman announces Democratic bid for Virginia’s 38th Senate District seat
TN lawmakers discuss strengthening literacy standards as third-graders struggle with reading
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Sunny and dry weekend ahead, big rainmaker on the way early next week
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announces a new project to expand broadband internet (AP)
Kentucky launches free Statewide speed test to give Kentuckians better internet access