ARH nears 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Appalachian Regional Healthcare nearly one month ago.

Now, the ARH Hazard Medical Mall has a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up.

Roy Milwee, CEO of Ambulatory Services, said right now they are focused on specific populations.

“We are trying to keep patients from going indoors so it’s even safer for the patients to stay in their cars and not get exposed to potential others,” said Milwee. “We are focusing clearly on our older population. We are focusing on the 70 plus-year-olds and of course, our frontline workers and some essential workers too.”

Anyone interested can sign up on a waitlist by calling ARH at 1-855-274-2273 or going to their website here.

“You have people stationed to hand them a clipboard to fill out some information on a piece of paper. They will be registered for the vaccination and then we have nurses administering those vaccines,” said Milwee.

Once the vaccine is administered patients are monitored for side-effects.

“I have to say thanks to the team. You know we have an entire system of people who were out here in this cold weather bearing these elements. Yesterday was a little soggy and they were all out here working hard and they are doing it for the communities and patients,” said Milwee. “We have 250 or 300,000 people that we serve throughout our market so we have a lot of vaccines to give so we don’t have near that amount of vaccines right now but as we get them we are putting them in arms. "

