Advertisement

6 in 10 older Americans don’t know how to get vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s plenty of uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports about 60% of older Americans aren’t sure where or when they can get their vaccinations.

Researchers say the respondents felt “frustrated,” “confused” and “angry” about the situation.

This comes as the Biden administration hopes to have 100 million vaccinations given within the president’s first 100 days.

The findings are based on more than 1,500 people interviewed Jan. 11 – Jan. 18.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
For nearly 50 years, a museum dedicated to Jesus Christ has been in Gatlinburg. Now, the lights...
Christ museum closes in Gatlinburg
Generic police lights
Pike County road reopens to one lane after crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever
Joshua May and Jillian Merritt
Sheriff | Major drug dealer arrested

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Russia welcomes US proposal to extend nuclear treaty
Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Twitter suspends Iran top leader’s account over Trump threat