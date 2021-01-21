Advertisement

Watch: KHSAA Board of Control meeting

(KHSAA)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association are holding their January Board of Control meeting.

You can watch that live below:

The board will discuss various topics including the status of spring sports. Earlier this week, officials announced the dates of the boys and girls Sweet 16 basketball tournaments.

We will have any major updates if they are announced.

