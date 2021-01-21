Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday Governor Andy Beshear announced the highest number of daily deaths, and provided an update on the vaccine.

The governor announced 3,728 new cases Thursday, making 338,034 total Kentuckians that have contracted the virus.

This was our lowest total for a Thursday in more than four weeks. With the recent spike though, follows more deaths.

58 new deaths were announced today in Kentucky, bringing the death toll 3,301. This is the highest number of new deaths we have ever had in a single day.

41,469 people have recovered from the virus.

3,836,544 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate dropped to 11.05%.

The governor also gave an update on vaccines. He said Kentucky now has more than 1,500 providers that are registered to provide the vaccine. Thanks to this, Kentucky is now currently able to provide more vaccinations than received in supply. For example, 83,624 Kentuckians were vaccinated last week, but our next shipment is only expected to be around 56,825.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also spoke about the Kentucky Broadband Initiative. With so many people working from home, going remote for school, etc. leaders believe having good internet is more important than ever.

She asks that everyone please go here, provide their address and check their internet speed. This information will go back to them so they can figure out what areas in Kentucky have the weakest coverage and could use improvement.

As of Wednesday, 116 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

