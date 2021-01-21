Advertisement

UT hires UCF Athletics Director Danny White as new AD

By Alivia Harris and Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced Danny White as the new Athletic Director.

Danny White is currently the Vice President Athletic Director for the University of Central Florida. White has been the AD for UCF since 2015. Before his time at UCF he worked as AD for the University of New York at Buffalo.

He played college basketball at Towson University and the University of Notre Dame and was director of operations and assistant coach for one season each with the Ohio University men’s basketball team.

White’s success at UCF earned him multiple awards, including as a Sports Business Journal 40 Under 40 winner in multiple years, a spot on the Orlando Business Journal 40 Under 40 list, multiple selections as one of the 50 Most Powerful People in Orlando by Orlando Magazine and a finalist for the 2018 SBJ Athletics Director of the Year honor. He was named a NACDA Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year in the spring of 2019. In 2018 SBJ named him one of the six most influential people in sports business, while Orlando Magazine tabbed him as the area’s most powerful person in sports. In 2020 Stadium rated White number four nationally on its list of athletics directors--based on the combined success of his coaching hires in football and men’s basketball.

UCF was the only NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision program that had each of its sports produce winning records in 2017-18, 2018-19 and in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 athletic year.

During his time at UCF, White used his resources and facilities staff to create virtually a complete makeover of the UCF athletics footprint. White also was instrumental in establishing the UCF Football Excellence Fund that has raised more than $5 million in commitments pledged over five years in an effort to sustain and continue to improve upon the success of the Knights’ program.

White will replace former UT AD Phillip Fulmer who announced his retirement during an investigation into the program.

