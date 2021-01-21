Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Floyd County Wednesday night and charged with drug trafficking.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, along with K-9 “Drago” joined the Martin Police in making a traffic stop. Deputies say when they searched the vehicle, they found crystal meth, plastic baggies, other drugs and $20,000 in cash.

They arrested Brian Shepherd, 37, of Prestonsburg, along with Tequila Gould of Berea. The pair is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

The two were taken to the Floyd County Jail. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

