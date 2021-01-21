Advertisement

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County

Brian Shepherd (left) and Tequila Gould (middle) were arrested Wednesday evening in Floyd...
Brian Shepherd (left) and Tequila Gould (middle) were arrested Wednesday evening in Floyd County, along with deputies seizing meth and $20,000 in cash (right).(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Floyd County Wednesday night and charged with drug trafficking.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, along with K-9 “Drago” joined the Martin Police in making a traffic stop. Deputies say when they searched the vehicle, they found crystal meth, plastic baggies, other drugs and $20,000 in cash.

They arrested Brian Shepherd, 37, of Prestonsburg, along with Tequila Gould of Berea. The pair is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

The two were taken to the Floyd County Jail. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Randy Lee Collier & Whitney Fawn Collier
Deputies: Two arrested for drug possession, found asleep in cemetery
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Wednesday

Latest News

Watch: KHSAA Board of Control meeting
Top: Jazzmine Webb and Maurisa Sweat Bottom: Terri Thompson and Samantha Ayers
Four Lexington daycare workers arrested on abuse charges
House fire along Route 152 in Wayne County
UPDATE | Fatal house fire shuts down Rt. 152 in Wayne County
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested following police chase in Johnson County