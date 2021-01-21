‘That is tremendously powerful’: UPIKE community reacts to presidential inauguration

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into their positions Wednesday, leaving many people to consider the implications of the historic moment.

Dr. Nancy Cade, UPIKE Davenport Distinguished Professor of History/Political Science, has been working with The Washington Center in D.C. since 2004. During that time, she has taken many students from the mountains to witness the political process, including attending the previous five presidential inaugurations. And though this year’s event was virtual, she said it is one of the most memorable to date, since the peaceful transfer of power was something she was worried about.

“The idea, the concept, of peaceful transference of power is profound. It almost didn’t happen,” she said. “One of the things I teach my students is that one of the most important things that John Adams did is prove that someone other than Washington could be president. We transfer power without a battle. And that is somewhat unique in the world.”

She said “tradition won,” even if the events surrounding President Biden’s inauguration were less than ceremonial.

Some of Dr. Cade’s students said the inauguration was a powerful event for many, especially in light of the events that transpired at the Capitol earlier this month.

“I hope that it’s four years of progress and four years that America becomes more united and we all look towards each other rather than away from each other,” said UPIKE student Zack Hall. “He spoke a message of unity and a message that will hopefully help our country move forward. Especially after January 6 riots at the Capitol. I think it’s something we need.”

But, according to many, Vice President Harris taking office, as the first woman and person of color to hold the title, is the moment that will go down in history.

“For an awful lot of people, the feeling is ‘There’s someone who looks like me in that office.’ And that is tremendously powerful,” said Dr. Cade.

Student Ronnie Collins is not only excited for the next four years but for the future he believes Harris is paving for young women across the nation.

“You start to see little kids who I’ll grow up looking at people like Kamala and Obama and say, ‘That could be me one day. I could grow up and be in office,’” said Collins. “So, that’s what I’m hoping to see. I’m hoping to start seeing a little more like little kids, like my nieces, look up to Kamala and be like, “I want to be President one day.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.