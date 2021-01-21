Sunshine returns Friday, nice weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will stick around tonight and a little bit into tomorrow before sunshine returns and sticks around for the weekend!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. We will likely start out your Friday with those mostly cloudy skies but hopefully, we’ll see more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s tomorrow.

Skies will clear out by Friday night allowing for temperatures to drop into the lower 20s! It’ll be a cold start to the weekend.

The Weekend

We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs only getting into the upper 30s to near 40. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Winds will shift from the southwest Sunday allowing temperatures to get near 50. We’ll start the day out with some sunshine with clouds increasing by the afternoon/evening hours. This is because our next system arrives overnight Sunday into Monday bringing soggy weather back into the mountains.

Extended Forecast

Monday looks gross! We will see rain all day with highs getting into the low to mid-50s. We’ll have to keep an eye on the flooding threat as well. Models are still not consistent on how much rain we will see, so we’ll keep you updated on that.

Those widespread showers become more scattered heading into Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 50s early Tuesday with temperatures dropping throughout the day as that soggy system moves out of here. Light showers are possible early Tuesday but we should start to dry out and clouds will clear out a little bit.

Another system might move in Wednesday into Thursday. It could be soggy at times Wednesday with the possibility of that rain transitioning into snow overnight. We’ll keep an eye on this as well.

