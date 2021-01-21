Advertisement

State education leaders seeing more requests for COVID-19 vaccine

By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here in Lexington, we’re still in phase 1A when it comes to widespread vaccinations. But some other counties are moving into other phases, and that includes vaccinating teachers.

Magoffin County Superintendent Scott Helton says his hope is enough teachers get the COVID-19 vaccine that there won’t be any problem returning to in-person classes.

“When you have students in the building you got to have enough people to maintain that supervision, so that’s my biggest concern,” Superintendent Helton said.

He says a little more than 60 percent of his staff have signed up for it. Franklin County’s superintendent says their number was 68 percent.

But the state education commissioner says they expect those numbers to rise.

“We’re seeing requests from people who had declined the vaccine earlier, now take it because we have seen hundreds of thousands of doses go out across the United States and also here in Kentucky and we’re not seeing widespread adverse effects,” Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass said.

Helton said so far they’ve vaccinated 40 employees, and are set to vaccinate another 200 next week.

They hope to return to a hybrid model of learning by Feb. 1 at the latest.

“We’ll take the first few weeks and hopefully once the vaccination starts rolling out a little bit more and we can keep that positivity rate down we can be able to increase from the hybrid plan.”

Commissioner Glass said he expects to see a phased re-entry across the state within the next 30 to 60 days.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Randy Lee Collier & Whitney Fawn Collier
Deputies: Two arrested for drug possession, found asleep in cemetery
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%

Latest News

Lake Cumberland Recovery PKG
Lake Cumberland Recovery PKG
Cell phone and texting
Magoffin County 911 offering new Text-To-911 service
AVA Center's Speak From the Heart Telethon at 6
AVA Center's Speak From the Heart Telethon at 6
Laurel County 4 cases shy of 5,000 cases of COVID-19 at 6
Laurel County 4 cases shy of 5,000 cases of COVID-19 at 6
COVID-19: One year later
WATCH | COVID-19: One year later