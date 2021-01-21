State education leaders seeing more requests for COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here in Lexington, we’re still in phase 1A when it comes to widespread vaccinations. But some other counties are moving into other phases, and that includes vaccinating teachers.

Magoffin County Superintendent Scott Helton says his hope is enough teachers get the COVID-19 vaccine that there won’t be any problem returning to in-person classes.

“When you have students in the building you got to have enough people to maintain that supervision, so that’s my biggest concern,” Superintendent Helton said.

He says a little more than 60 percent of his staff have signed up for it. Franklin County’s superintendent says their number was 68 percent.

But the state education commissioner says they expect those numbers to rise.

“We’re seeing requests from people who had declined the vaccine earlier, now take it because we have seen hundreds of thousands of doses go out across the United States and also here in Kentucky and we’re not seeing widespread adverse effects,” Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass said.

Helton said so far they’ve vaccinated 40 employees, and are set to vaccinate another 200 next week.

They hope to return to a hybrid model of learning by Feb. 1 at the latest.

“We’ll take the first few weeks and hopefully once the vaccination starts rolling out a little bit more and we can keep that positivity rate down we can be able to increase from the hybrid plan.”

Commissioner Glass said he expects to see a phased re-entry across the state within the next 30 to 60 days.

