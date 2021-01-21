Advertisement

Richmond mayor reflects on his experience at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony

Congressman Andy Barr tweeted this picture of him and Mayor Robert Blythe at the inauguration ceremony.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - There were some familiar faces to central Kentucky in the audience at Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony, including Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe.

He was the guest of Congressman Andy Barr.

“The whole world is watching us today,” Mayor Blythe said.

As history was made on so many levels, Mayor Blythe had a front-row seat.

“We have the oldest president at the time of the election,” Blythe said. “We have the first female vice president of the United States and then also the first African American descent and south Asian descent vice president.”

Blythe has been to one other presidential inauguration, President Barack Obama’s.

But, this trip still held many firsts for the Richmond mayor because it was in the midst of a global pandemic as well as just two weeks after the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“This time there was a very small crowd, of course, labels on the backs of chairs, chairs being separated,” Blythe said. “And, to say that the security level was high or that security was heavy is an understatement.”

Still, the changes couldn’t touch the significance of the tradition. And, Blythe said President Joe Biden’s words of unity are exactly what he and the rest of the country needed to hear.

“As mentioned today by the president even, democracy will survive,” Blythe said.

