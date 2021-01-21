Rain or snow possible early, beautiful weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It could be a bit of a messy start to the day, but there is better weather on the way as we head toward the end of the week.

Today and Tonight

Some of you could wake up to some scattered rain or snow showers, depending on the temperature where you live. The good news is that it looks like it moves out fairly quickly. Unfortunately, the clouds will be with us all day. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

Tonight, those clouds will try to clear some. Partly cloudy skies will take us down to right around freezing overnight for lows.

Extended Forecast

If you’ve missed the sunshine, I have a couple of days of it for you starting on Friday. While it won’t be a heatwave with the temperatures, it is still January after all, it will be nice just to see that bright ball in the sky for more than one day at a time.

Sunny skies, with just a few clouds, will stick around Friday, Saturday and into early Sunday. Clouds will start to increase later in the day on Sunday ahead of our next system which moves in Sunday night and into Monday. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday and Saturday and 50s on Sunday. It will be cold on Friday night as lows drop into the low 20s and maybe even upper teens in some sheltered valleys.

In a sneak peek into next week, Monday will be a soggy day. Heavy rain is likely off and on and that could continue into early Tuesday. Highs will surge into the 50s again on Monday before dropping Tuesday behind the cold front.

