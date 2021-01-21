Advertisement

Pike County road closed due to crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(KKTV)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Coleman told WYMT that a commercial vehicle crashed near the 4800 block of Kentucky Route 319 in the Hardy Community.

Coleman said the road is closed from the Belfry and Blackberry Side which is expected to be closed for several hours.

If you live in the area, you may experience a power outage as the crash caused power lines to fall. Kentucky Power crews are en route.

Belfry and Blackberry Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene.

No other cars are involved in this crash.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's a report of a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.
Discovery of 3 bodies lead police to Kentucky man
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Randy Lee Collier & Whitney Fawn Collier
Deputies: Two arrested for drug possession, found asleep in cemetery
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%

Latest News

Lake Cumberland Recovery LL
Lake Cumberland Recovery LL
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Thursday
Frankfort State Capitol
Gov. Beshear vetoes six of seven bills sent in by the General Assembly
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear reports more than 50 deaths Thursday, highest number of deaths ever