Pike County road closed due to crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Coleman told WYMT that a commercial vehicle crashed near the 4800 block of Kentucky Route 319 in the Hardy Community.

Coleman said the road is closed from the Belfry and Blackberry Side which is expected to be closed for several hours.

If you live in the area, you may experience a power outage as the crash caused power lines to fall. Kentucky Power crews are en route.

Belfry and Blackberry Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene.

No other cars are involved in this crash.

We will update this story as we learn more.

