Pence reflects on time in office during Indiana visit following inauguration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just hours after attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration, former Vice President Mike Pence flew to Indiana to reflect on his four-year tenure with friends, family, and supporters.

About 50 people welcomed Pence as he arrived on Air Force Two for a planned speech at the Columbus, Indiana airport.

“It is great to be back home again,” Pence said. “Thank you for coming out.”

Pence used the moment to affirm his gratitude and note what he saw as his accomplishments over the past four years, which included hiring federal judges, rebuilding the military, and strengthening the economy.

The country still faces challenges, he noted.

Pence said he was proud of what the Trump administration had done to fight coronavirus, but unlike Biden’s inaugural address, did not explicitly talk about national division or the storming of the Capitol.

“We inaugurated a new president and a new vice president,” Pence said. “Allow me to offer my congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris but let me also take a moment to say thank you to President Donald Trump.”

Pence finished with remarks that the American people impressed through his time as vice president, adding the nation’s future is bright.

“I’m more convinced than ever, that while we don’t know what the future holds, we know who holds the future,” Pence said. “I’m absolutely confident that the best days are for this one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all, are yet to come.”

Pence said that his family is moving back to Indiana this summer.

