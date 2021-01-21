Advertisement

Only 13 ICU beds available in East Tennessee regional hospitals

Updated information on pandemic benchmarks in the Knox County region and surrounding areas was released Wednesday afternoon.
(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Updated information on pandemic benchmarks in the Knox County region and surrounding areas was released Tuesday afternoon.

According to the new data, there are only 13 ICU beds available at East Region Hospitals. There are 141 ventilators available.

The benchmark for sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days went from Red to Yellow.

You can learn more about the pandemic benchmarks for the area here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Randy Lee Collier & Whitney Fawn Collier
Deputies: Two arrested for drug possession, found asleep in cemetery
Money
When could you get a third stimulus check?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announces nearly 50 deaths, positivity rate below 12%
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested following police chase in Johnson County
WYMT Scattered Showers
Rain or snow possible early, beautiful weekend ahead
A former employee of Huntington Tri-State Airport is accused of embezzling more than $58,000...
Woman accused of embezzling nearly $58,000 from Tri-State Airport
Health Officials: Pike County’s ICU capacity hits 89% after post holiday COVID-19 surge 11 p.m.
Health Officials: Pike County’s ICU capacity hits 89% after post holiday COVID-19 surge 11 p.m.
Pence reflects on time in office during Indiana visit following inauguration
Pence reflects on time in office during Indiana visit following inauguration