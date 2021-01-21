Only 13 ICU beds available in East Tennessee regional hospitals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Updated information on pandemic benchmarks in the Knox County region and surrounding areas was released Tuesday afternoon.

According to the new data, there are only 13 ICU beds available at East Region Hospitals. There are 141 ventilators available.

The benchmark for sustained reduction or stability in new cases for 14 days went from Red to Yellow.

You can learn more about the pandemic benchmarks for the area here.

