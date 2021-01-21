Advertisement

One man’s past with substance abuse inspires him to help many in recovery

Lake Cumberland Recovery
Lake Cumberland Recovery(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the focus remains on the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky’s opioid epidemic gets worse.

“It’s bad here, there’s not a lot to do for the most part so a lot of people continue to choose bad and do bad. It’s really effected our community,” said CEO of Lake Cumberland Recovery Mikkle Hampton.

Like many who have experienced substance abuse disorders is Mikkle Hampton.

“I lived right here in this house. I sold drugs for years and years out of the house. I was a sixteen year drug addict, just with no hope. On June 26, 2012, I got my life sentence of 8 years and I had to serve 31 months in prison before I got out,” he said.

That is why Hampton decided to start Lake Cumberland Recovery as a way to help those wanting to change. The first house, called Genesis was opened in June of 2020.

“This is the first step usually beside the detox facility. You know if someone is suffering from alcohol addiction or benzos, we have to send them out to a detox program first, you know which is three to five days and we take them right after that,” he said.

A 16 bed residential area that Hampton says provides services for alcohol and substance abuse, which offers people another chance at life.

“There is hope here. If you been to treatment, time and time again, it’s not too late. A lot of times we beat ourselves up. We go back out and we feel shame, guilt and remorse. We feel like we’ve done it too far. I am just here to tell the person, you have not gone too far,” he said.

Lake Cumberland Recovery plans to open a new facility in the near future.

