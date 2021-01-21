Neighbors on edge after fatal shooting in Fort Gay

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A property located along a dirt and gravel road across from an old church and a cemetery became the scene of a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors on Webb Cemetery Road in Fort Gay woke up to see a large number of police cars had surrounded the area.

“It’s quiet,” neighbor Christopher Lewis said. “Everybody knows everybody. You don’t expect something like this to happen in the middle of the night, not around here anyway.”

The Wayne County sheriff says James Fitzpatrick was shot and killed there before 4 a.m.

Investigators haven’t said anything yet about a motive or whether they have any suspects.

Lewis says he moved back to Fort Gay from Huntington because he thought it would be more peaceful.

“It’s just gotten crazier,” he said. “It’s like the Wild West.”

He can’t imagine he’ll be getting a good night’s rest until whoever’s responsible is caught.

“It freaks you out,” Lewis said. “Who’s to say they’re not going to come back and shoot someone else?”

Neighbors say the victim did not live at the scene of the shooting.

