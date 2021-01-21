Advertisement

Man arrested following police chase in Johnson County

Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Sheriff's Office(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:26 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges following a police chase.

Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 20th, a deputy on patrol noticed a car leaving the Woodland Court Apartments with the passenger door open.

When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver, later identified as Jonathan Dale from Paintsville, took off. The chase ended at Number One Hollow in VanLear when the car left the road and Dale took off on foot. There was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash. She was detained, but not charged.

Further investigation led deputies to Dale and he was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

He is charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain insurance.

He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

